OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters in Ocean County rescued a kitten from a storm drain.

The Whiting Fire Company in Manchester Township posted photos of the rescue on Facebook.

“On scene crews from Rescue 3303 and Engine 3341 were able to get into the drain and recover the cat without any harm or complications,” the Facebook post reads.

The post says that the kitten is now in good hands.

