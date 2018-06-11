Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters in Ocean County rescued a kitten from a storm drain.

Minnesota Firefighters Rescue 180-Pound Saint Bernard Stuck On Roof

The Whiting Fire Company in Manchester Township posted photos of the rescue on Facebook.

“On scene crews from Rescue 3303 and Engine 3341 were able to get into the drain and recover the cat without any harm or complications,” the Facebook post reads.

Dad Shares Photo Of Young Son Comforting Dying 4-Year-Old Sister

The post says that the kitten is now in good hands.