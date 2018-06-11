Comments
NEW JERSEY (Patch.com) — Watch your wallet: You may have to fork over a lot more money to avert a possible New Jersey government shutdown, now the subject of a showdown between Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers.
Patch ranked school districts, from top to bottom, that may have to pay extra money in 2018-19 if $615 million in state is cut from state aid. Lawmakers have suggested that these districts would have to raise taxes to compensate for the potential loss in aid.