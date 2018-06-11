Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey state police trooper accused of repeatedly pulling over women to ask them out on dates has agreed to forfeit his job as part of a plea deal to resolve the allegations.

Prosecutors say also as part of the deal Eric Richardson pleaded guilty Monday to illegally using an FBI database to obtain information about a motorist. They say a friend of Richardson’s asked him to do an inquiry on a woman the friend employed to see if she had any warrants or drug activity.

Prosecutors will recommend that Richardson get probation when he’s sentenced Aug. 3.

Authorities say the 32-year-old Camden man pulled over women and threatened to arrest them unless they handed over their phone numbers. He was suspended after being charged in May 2017.

