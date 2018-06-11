Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (CBS) — A 180-pound Saint Bernard had to be rescued after getting stuck on a roof.

The dog’s sitter says Whiskey got stranded on the roof of a house in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota last week after he knocked out the screen and jumped through the second-story window.

A Saint Bernard was rescued after getting stuck on Minnesota roof. (credit: CBS3)

He landed on the small patch of roof, but the sitter couldn’t pull him to safety on her own.

“I ended up calling the fire department and thankfully they came over,” said Renee Roth.

To rescue Whiskey, firefighters had to remove the entire window so that the dog could get through.

