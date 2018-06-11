Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The high-profile battle to save a nature preserve continues on the Main Line.

Lower Merion School leaders have yet to decide if they’ll use eminent domain to seize several acres of a property known as Stoneleigh.

Residents In Public Battle With Lower Merion School District Over Stoneleigh Garden

There is a meeting Monday night.

The district is eyeballing land for a middle school as other properties are also being considered.

Dream Drives: The Newly Public Gardens Of Stoneleigh

Tens of thousands oppose any proposal to redevelop Stoneleigh.

Stoneleigh just opened last month as a nature preserve.