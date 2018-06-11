WEATHER ALERT: Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Central New JerseyLatest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The high-profile battle to save a nature preserve continues on the Main Line.

Lower Merion School leaders have yet to decide if they’ll use eminent domain to seize several acres of a property known as Stoneleigh.

There is a meeting Monday night.

The district is eyeballing land for a middle school as other properties are also being considered.

Tens of thousands oppose any proposal to redevelop Stoneleigh.

Stoneleigh just opened last month as a nature preserve.

