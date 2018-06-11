Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The high-profile battle to save a nature preserve continues on the Main Line.
Lower Merion School leaders have yet to decide if they’ll use eminent domain to seize several acres of a property known as Stoneleigh.
There is a meeting Monday night.
The district is eyeballing land for a middle school as other properties are also being considered.
Tens of thousands oppose any proposal to redevelop Stoneleigh.
Stoneleigh just opened last month as a nature preserve.