PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tesla says it’s nearly ready to deliver a self-driving car.

Over the weekend, CEO Elon Musk tweeted that in August, his company plans to release “Version 9” of the software that controls its cars.

Musk says when activated, it will allow Tesla vehicles to be fully autonomous.

The roll out news comes as the electric car maker faces several investigations over crashes involving it’s autopilot system.