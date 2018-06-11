Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) – A bus overturned in Delaware, injuring two students on board Monday morning.

It happened on Summit Bridge Road, between Armstrong Corner Road and Old School House Road, around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities say school bus was northbound on Summit Bridge road and attempted to stop to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of them. The bus drove off the road into a ditch causing the bus to overturn.

Minor injuries were reported and EMS transported two students to a local area hospital.