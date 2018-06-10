Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-year-old child and four adult men are in the hospital this morning following a late night shooting in North Philadelphia.

Police Involved Shooting At Marshalls In Deptford Township

Police received reports of multiple people shot near the intersection of 20th Street and Susquehanna Avenue at 11:20p.m.

An investigation uncovered that the shooters fired into a crowd of people.

There were about 41 cartridge casings on the highway, which investigators believe meant that they fired deliberately into the group.

Officers and rescue crews immediately started to get all of the victims to hospitals.

One officer quickly grabbed the young child who suffered a shot to the knee and took him to St. Christopher’s Hospital For Children.

Police say the child will be fine.

Two men are listed in critical condition while the other two are in stable condition.

Police: 22-Year-Old In Critical Condition Following West Philadelphia Shooting

Three of the suspects appeared to be black men with dark hoodies on. One had a light hoodie on.

They fled the scene heading westbound on Susquehanna Avenue.

Police are asking if anybody has information to please call 911.