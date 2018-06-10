Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An officer shot and killed a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who police say tried to run him over following an attempted shoplifting in a Deptford Township shopping center.

Police were called to the Marshalls department store at 1800 Celements Bridge Road at 3:40 Saturday afternoon for a shoplifting in progress.

As officers arrived to the scene three suspects, one man and two women, fled the store with a substantial amount of unpaid merchandise.

The male suspect, Raoul Gadson, was resisting with lost prevention agents from the store. Gadson fled on foot while the two women, LaShanda Anderson, 36, and Chanel Barnes, 27, attempted to flee in a rented Nissan Armada.

When officers outside of the vehicle commanded them to stop the driver, LaShanda Anderson, accelerated towards the officers.

A Patrol Captain was struck by the open driver-side door as the driver attempted to flee the scene. Anderson reportedly deliberately attempted to run over the second officer, a Sergeant. He fired three shots at the driver, hitting her twice.

The speeding vehicle veered, just missing the officer and continued across the parking lot, down the access road exiting the parking lot where it then came to a stop.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy conducted on Sunday ruled the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

The passenger, Chanel Barnes, was taken into custody by officers and charged with shoplifting.

The Sergeant was treated at an area hospital and has since been released. He will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation of the shooting. There were no reported injuries to the Patrol Captain.

Witness statements provided during the investigation confirmed that Anderson sped straight towards the officer who reportedly acted in self defense.

Gadson was charged with second-degree robbery and assault charges. He remains at large.

Circumstances surrounding the robbery and shooting are currently under investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office (GCPO). Prosecutor Charles Fiore stated that his office will conduct a “comprehensive and objective investigation” into the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Anthony Garbarino at (856)446-6192 or the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at (856)384-5500.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raoul Gadson is asked to contact Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Det. John Petroski of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Unit at (856)498-6238).