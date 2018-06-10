Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people celebrated the sights and sounds of African culture at the 43rd Annual Odunde Festival in Philadelphia Sunday.

The event has grown over the past four decades to become one of the largest and longest running African culture street fairs in the country.

It was an honor to attend #OdundeFestival this year! It’s beautiful to see one of the largest festivals celebrating African cultures come to life in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/x4gZLGxyQG — Tom Wolf (@WolfForPA) June 10, 2018

This year is the first without its founder, Lois Fernandez, who died last August at the age of 81.

This year’s festival brought the same great food, music and festivities to the city.