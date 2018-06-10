WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch for Portions of Delaware, southern New Jersey, Southeast PA from 6pm Sunday until 8am Monday | Latest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people celebrated the sights and sounds of African culture at the 43rd Annual Odunde Festival in Philadelphia Sunday.

The event has grown over the past four decades to become one of the largest and longest running African culture street fairs in the country.

This year is the first without its founder, Lois Fernandez, who died last August at the age of 81.

This year’s festival brought the same great food, music and festivities to the city.

