PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A California high school valedictorian’s speech was cut short when she started talking about being sexually assaulted.

California student, Lulabel Seitz, says she went off of an approved script, so administrators cut her microphone.

The valedictorian admits she was told that certain topics were off-limits.

She decided to bring up the assault anyway, with her accused assailant, a fellow student, sitting in the audience.

Since, Seitz says she’s received a lot of support.

Others say the graduation ceremony was not the right time to speak out.