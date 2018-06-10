Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Chefs were cooking up a cure for childhood cancer at the Navy Yard on Saturday.

The Great Chef’s event was hosted at the Urban Outfitter’s headquarters.

Esteemed chefs from all over the country donated their time and talents for an afternoon of eating, drinking, and fundraising.

There was even a beer garden with local breweries participating.

More than 40 chefs participated and brought to the table all kinds of exciting, delicious cuisines.

The amazing @guarnaschelli at #greatchefsevent Philly serving up angry lobster rolls with tomatoes and tomatillos 😋🍴 pic.twitter.com/9OWWqotiIm — Great Chefs Event (@greatchefsevent) June 9, 2018

It’s wouldn’t be a Philly event without a Philly cheesesteak! @ChefCosentino1 is at #greatchefsevent making his Tripe Philly Cheese Steak 😋 pic.twitter.com/9WoJZSh6E6 — Great Chefs Event (@greatchefsevent) June 9, 2018

The Great Chefs Event Benefits Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Pat Gallen hosted the charity event.