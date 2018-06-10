WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Southeast PA 6pm Sunday until 8am Monday | Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Great Chefs Event, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Chefs were cooking up a cure for childhood cancer at the Navy Yard on Saturday.

The Great Chef’s event was hosted at the Urban Outfitter’s headquarters.

Esteemed chefs from all over the country donated their time and talents for an afternoon of eating, drinking, and fundraising.

There was even a beer garden with local breweries participating.

More than 40 chefs participated and brought to the table all kinds of exciting, delicious cuisines.

The Great Chefs Event Benefits Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Pat Gallen hosted the charity event.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch