Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A garbage truck was caught on tape driving out of control in Brooklyn, New York.
Neighbors on this Brooklyn street were in for a rude awakening Saturday when the vehicle came barreling into cars, taking down trees and damaging a home.
Police are investigating this as a drunk driving accident.
Delaware State Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Home Depot
They say the driver attempted to run away from the scene but was caught shortly after causing the chaos.
No word on whether he was on the job at the time.