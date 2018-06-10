Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A garbage truck was caught on tape driving out of control in Brooklyn, New York.

Neighbors on this Brooklyn street were in for a rude awakening Saturday when the vehicle came barreling into cars, taking down trees and damaging a home.

BREAKING VIDEO: Drunken Garbage truck driver plows into 9 cars in Brooklyn at 19 ave and 60 street. pic.twitter.com/iQynQOEpWj — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) June 10, 2018

Police are investigating this as a drunk driving accident.

They say the driver attempted to run away from the scene but was caught shortly after causing the chaos.

No word on whether he was on the job at the time.