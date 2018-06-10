Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans of celebrity chef and food writer Anthony Bourdain are mourning him after his apparent suicide.
Some of them created a memorial outside the now-closed Manhattan restaurant where Bourdain made his mark as a chef.
Bourdain was known as a bad boy of the culinary world.
His death has seen an overwhelming outpouring of tributes.
Tributes came in from Barack Obama, chef Gordon Ramsay, and many others.
As a classically trained chef, he gained fame, not only through food, but also through the words of his book Kitchen Confidential and his TV shows.
Bourdain was working on his CNN show Parts Unknown when his body was found Friday morning at a hotel in France.
He was 61.