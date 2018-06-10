Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans of celebrity chef and food writer Anthony Bourdain are mourning him after his apparent suicide.

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61 Of Apparent Suicide, CNN Reports

Some of them created a memorial outside the now-closed Manhattan restaurant where Bourdain made his mark as a chef.

There was nobody like Anthony Bourdain, and there was no show like #PartUnknown. CNN pays tribute with a special night of episodes, tonight at 8p. pic.twitter.com/u6nBK8WLr8 — Parts Unknown (@PartsUnknownCNN) June 9, 2018

Bourdain was known as a bad boy of the culinary world.

His death has seen an overwhelming outpouring of tributes.

Deaths Of Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade Part Of Troubling Trend Of Suicides In US

Tributes came in from Barack Obama, chef Gordon Ramsay, and many others.

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

RIP doubtful. Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles. @Bourdain — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 8, 2018

As a classically trained chef, he gained fame, not only through food, but also through the words of his book Kitchen Confidential and his TV shows.

Bourdain was working on his CNN show Parts Unknown when his body was found Friday morning at a hotel in France.

He was 61.