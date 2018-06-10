Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl, has died.

Fans of the James Bond movies are mourning are morning her death.

Eunice Gayson played the character “Sylvia Trench” in 1962’s “Doctor No” and 1963’s “From Russia With Love.”

Comment from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family.” pic.twitter.com/W0UOcDEuZq — James Bond (@007) June 9, 2018

“Our sincere thoughts are with her family,” said the film’s producers in their official statement.

Gayson starred opposite Sean Connery, who was the first actor to bring Agent 007 to the big screen.

Eunice Gayson was 90.