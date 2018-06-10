WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Southeast PA 6pm Sunday until 8am Monday | Latest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl, has died.

Fans of the James Bond movies are mourning are morning her death.

Eunice Gayson played the character “Sylvia Trench” in 1962’s “Doctor No” and 1963’s “From Russia With Love.”

“Our sincere thoughts are with her family,” said the film’s producers in their official statement.

Gayson starred opposite Sean Connery, who was the first actor to bring Agent 007 to the big screen.

Eunice Gayson was 90.

