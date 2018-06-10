WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Southeast PA 6pm Sunday until 8am Monday | Latest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kenny Chesney surprised fans by bringing the Philadelphia Eagles on stage during his concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night.

The country star brought out Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Doug Pederson, Jeffrey Lurie as well as several other members on stage.

More excitingly, they also brought the Lombardi Trophy with them.

Coach Pederson led the crowd in an E-A-G-L-E-S chant.

While fans cheered and the team showed off the trophy, Chesney played the song “Boys of Fall” in tribute to the Super Bowl champions.

“We have not done this song on tour until tonight. Because we did it on purpose. Because, the first time I played “Boys of Fall” I wanted it to be in the stadium where they won the Super Bowl.”

Surprised and ecstatic fans took to social media to share the special moment.

Kenny Chesney made sure to congratulate the team and their fans on their championship win.

