PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Home Depot store in New Castle County.

They’re looking for a suspect who allegedly placed power tools in his cart and exited without paying.

It happened just after 9 Saturday morning at the Home Depot on Naamans Road in Claymont.

Police say when an employee confronted the suspect, the suspect allegedly threatened him with a knife.

If you recognize this man, call police.