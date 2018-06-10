Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Home Depot store in New Castle County.

They’re looking for a suspect who allegedly placed power tools in his cart and exited without paying.

It happened just after 9 Saturday morning at the Home Depot on Naamans Road in Claymont.

Police say when an employee confronted the suspect, the suspect allegedly threatened him with a knife.

If you recognize this man, call police.

home depot robbery Delaware State Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Home Depot

credit: cbs3

