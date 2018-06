Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Chinese veteran is being hailed a hero!

He raced to rescue a child that was dangling from the balcony of an apartment building.

Zhang Xin says he was walking on the street when he heard cries from above.

He looked up and saw a boy with his head stuck in the balcony and his feet flailing in the air.

The veteran raced up to the fifth floor so quickly, even the police are holding him in high regard.