PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Chester City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own Sunday night.

Captain James Chubb tells Eyewitness news Officer Christopher Senkow died suddenly Saturday morning.

No other information is available at this time.

Officer Senkow’s family has deep roots in public service, according to the Collingdale Police Department, where he used to be a part-time patrolman.

Many Delaware County law enforcement agencies are extending their condolences.

