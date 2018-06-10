Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philly Pride parade overcame a rainy forecast and a few protesters to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a crowd of LGBT supporters.

Thousands hit Center City streets marching for a cause of acceptance and appreciation of diversity.

The parade started at 13th and Locust eventually making its way to Penns Landing.

More of the @AvalonStringBnd at today’s Philly Pride parade! #Mummers pic.twitter.com/PXTrFGaSlp — Phila Mummers String Band Association (@PhilaMummersSBA) June 10, 2018

“The community is great, with the exception of the protesters,” said Albert Boyson of Moorestown.

A half dozen demonstrators hurled attacks at the crowd. For a time, hundreds gather to push back. Police maintained a barrier.

No issues were reported.

“Just wanted to celebrate equality and I have some family members who are gay, and wanted to show my support,” said Paul Ludwig of Clayton.

Ludwig said this is the first time he’s attended the event and called it an interesting experience.

“For the most part, everyone is polite and friendly, good time,” said Ludwig.

It’s a festival and parade that has seen numerous changes since it launched three decades ago.

“The new and younger crowd comes in, and the older crowd fazes out,” said Mel Morrison of West Philadelphia. “We all come together for the parade.”

“Everybody is carefree energy. Live your best life,” said Ashia Ryder of Upper Darby.

Even Franklin and the Sixers headed out to show their support for the LGBT community.