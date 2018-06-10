Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This year’s flu season has been one of the deadliest for American children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says another child died of influenza last week, bringing the number of flu-related deaths for the season to 172.

That’s more than the previous record in the 2012-2013 season.

New @CDCMMWR summarizes #flu activity in the United States from October 1, 2017 – May 19, 2018 as a high severity season. https://t.co/KXYidSgxFB — CDC (@CDCgov) June 7, 2018

Officials say 80 percent of the deaths were children who had not received a flu vaccination.

This season also saw an increase in flu hospitalizations and flu-related pneumonia cases.