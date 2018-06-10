WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch for Portions of Delaware, southern New Jersey, Southeast PA from 6pm Sunday until 8am Monday | Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Ohio street is looking like a disaster zone Sunday night after a home exploded, killing one person and critically injuring another.

It happened in Cleveland’s East side Sunday afternoon.

ohio 1 Killed In Ohio Home Explosion

Video of the aftermath shows a stunning scene of destruction with debris thrown all over the area.

Officer Shot, Killed Woman Accused Of Trying To Run Him Over Outside Deptford Township Shopping Center 

Several neighboring homes were also damaged, as the explosion knocked down walls and blew out windows.

ohio31 1 Killed In Ohio Home Explosion

credit: cbs3

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but there are reports of a strong smell of natural gas.

ohio 2 1 Killed In Ohio Home Explosion

credit: cbs3

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch