PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Ohio street is looking like a disaster zone Sunday night after a home exploded, killing one person and critically injuring another.

It happened in Cleveland’s East side Sunday afternoon.

Video of the aftermath shows a stunning scene of destruction with debris thrown all over the area.

Several neighboring homes were also damaged, as the explosion knocked down walls and blew out windows.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but there are reports of a strong smell of natural gas.