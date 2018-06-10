Comments
No word at the moment on what sparked the blaze.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– At least one person is injured following a South Philadelphia house fire.
Firefighters responded to the scene at 22nd and McClellan Streets just before 6 a.m.
Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the home.
The fire is under control.
The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.
