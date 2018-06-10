Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– At least one person is injured following a South Philadelphia house fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 22nd and McClellan Streets just before 6 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the home.

The fire is under control.

The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.

No word at the moment on what sparked the blaze.

