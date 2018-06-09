Watch Live
Filed Under:Local TV, sheep shearing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shearing sheep is a serious sport in some places and a competition in France is setting world records!

This contest is sponsored by the World Association for Sheep Shearing.

credit: cbs3

Two teams of three shearers each competed over the weekend with two goals in mind; to gather the most wool in one day and to set a world record in team sheep shearing.

By the time this 24-hour contest ended, 2,500 sheep got a hair cut!

