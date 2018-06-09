Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shearing sheep is a serious sport in some places and a competition in France is setting world records!

This contest is sponsored by the World Association for Sheep Shearing.

Two teams of three shearers each competed over the weekend with two goals in mind; to gather the most wool in one day and to set a world record in team sheep shearing.

By the time this 24-hour contest ended, 2,500 sheep got a hair cut!