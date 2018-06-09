Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a stationary boundary draped across the Mid-Atlantic that we are keeping our eye on this weekend.

It will be responsible for some unsettled weather both Saturday and Sunday as several waves of low pressure slide along it.

As our next impulse of energy moves across the area this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible near and south of the frontal boundary.

Areas north of Philadelphia, like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos will have the higher likelihood of staying dry today because they are farther away from the front. More unsettled weather will move in on Sunday.

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON — Some Sunshine, Showers and Pop-Up Storm Possible, Especially South. High 83

TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy with a Shower Around Early. Low 65

SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy and Cooler, A Few Showers. High 75

MONDAY — Areas of Showers then Mostly Cloudy and Drying. High 73

TUESDAY — Sun and Clouds. High 80

WEDNESDAY — Sun and Clouds, Showers and a T-Storm Possible. High 85

———————–

JERSEY SHORE:

TODAY — Shower or Thunderstorm Likely. High 70

TONIGHT — Cloudy with a Shower or T-Storm. Low 65

SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy and Cooler with a Few Showers. High 64

OCEAN TEMP: 67°

—————————

POCONOS:

TODAY — Partly Sunny. High 79

TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy. Low 57

SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy. High 70