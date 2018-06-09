WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Sussex County in Delaware and Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties in NJ until 6:30pm Saturday | Latest Forecast | Radar
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities responded to an alleged shooting at Marshalls in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Clements Bridge Road just after 3:45 Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that a person tried to steal a suitcase full of items from Marshalls.

The suspect fled as police were arriving to the scene.

Shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot.

The area has been taped off, but there is no word on injuries.

(This is a developing story.) 

