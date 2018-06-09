Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities responded to an alleged shooting at Marshalls in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Clements Bridge Road just after 3:45 Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that a person tried to steal a suitcase full of items from Marshalls.

The suspect fled as police were arriving to the scene.

Marshall Deptford Shooting Police Scene Credit: CBS3.

Shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot.

The area has been taped off, but there is no word on injuries.

(This is a developing story.)