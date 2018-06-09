WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Sussex County in Delaware and Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties in NJ until 6:30pm Saturday | Latest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have shared a video of a man wanted for a stabbing inside of a Wawa in Center City.

Police say an argument led to the stabbing at the Wawa store at 201 Broad Street early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was stabbed in the chest and back.

The victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital but there is no word on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Police say the suspect fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking that anyone who recognizes the man to give police a call.

