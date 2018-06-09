Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have shared a video of a man wanted for a stabbing inside of a Wawa in Center City.

Police: Man Stabbed At Center City Wawa

Police say an argument led to the stabbing at the Wawa store at 201 Broad Street early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was stabbed in the chest and back.

Wanted: Suspect for Aggravated Assault in the 6th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/LCT0xP678K pic.twitter.com/vENn0mih7v — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 8, 2018

The victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital but there is no word on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Police say the suspect fled on foot.

Delaware State Police Search For 2 Wanted Sex Offenders

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking that anyone who recognizes the man to give police a call.