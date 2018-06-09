PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-year-old child in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a child not breathing.

The child was taken to the medical examiner’s office just after 3 a.m.

Police are investigating the death of the child and are continuing to do interviews.

Philadelphia police have classified the child’s death as suspicious.