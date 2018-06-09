Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say they’ve arrested two men wanted for 50 heists across Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties and they need help returning thousands of stolen items to their owners.

These burglaries typically happened at night between dusk and midnight. Several houses would be in close proximity and they were typically burglarized at the same night.

Some of the stolen items include antique vases, expensive jewelry, several guitars and a five-foot statue of a woman.

Montgomery County DA Kevin Steel says the items were stolen from fifty homes, mostly in Cheltenham, Lower Merion Township and Philadelphia over the past year.

“We want to hold these people accountable for what they’ve done,” Steel said.

Police say two men behind it all are 50-year-old Anthony McDaniels of Philadelphia and 57-year-old Leroy Boose of Willingsboro, New Jersey. They’re now behind bars, each having a more than $2 million cash bond.

If you think any of those items belong to you, contact police immediately.