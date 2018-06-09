Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disney says the co-founder of “Pixar” is stepping down following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

The company has announced that John Lasseter will stay on through the end of the year as a consultant and then leave “Pixar Animation Studios” permanently.

Lasseter took what he called a six-month sabbatical in November.

At that time he apologized to, “anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug,” or any other gesture that made them feel, “disrespected or uncomfortable.”