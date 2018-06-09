Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey teen is being honored for developing a campaign about the dangers of texting and driving.

Ali Hendricks, a student at Ocean City High School, took first place in the seventh annual Project Yellow Light competition.

The contest asks students nationwide to create public service announcements that educate peers about the dangers of texting and driving.

Hendricks’ public service announcement with the slogan “Get over your selfie. Send it Later.” was shown Friday in Times Square in New York City.

Her work will be broadcast nationwide on radio, television, and billboards.