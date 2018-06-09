Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man from Little Ferry, New Jersey has claimed the $315 million Powerball jackpot.

Tayeb Souami came forward Friday to explain how he bought the winning ticket at a Shoprite in Hackensack.

Souami has decided to take the cash payout, which is $183.2 million dollars before taxes.

According to the 55-year-old account, he stopped at a 7-Eleven to check his tickets when he discovered he won.

He realized he won and rushed home to tell his wife.

He’s retired from the job and plans to spend the money to pay off his house and put his two children through college.