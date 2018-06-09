Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he has no timetable to act on a bill to legalize sports betting.

The state legislature passed the bill Thursday and then sent it to the governor.

The state’s casinos and racetracks are ready to start taking bets on sports, now that New Jersey has won a Supreme Court case, clearing the way for all the other states to do so.

Delaware is now the first state on the east coast to kick off sports betting.