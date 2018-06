Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kia is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles in the United States over concerns the airbag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall includes 2010-2013 Forte compact cars, 2011-2013 Optima midsize cars, and 2011-2012 Optima Hybrids and Sedona mini-vans.

Pixar Co-founder, John Lasseter, Stepping Down Following Inappropriate Behavior Allegations

Kia says it’s working on a fix and will notify owners by July 27th.