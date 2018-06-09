Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Justify makes history!
Justify is the 13th Triple Crown winner in Thoroughbred history following a his win at the 150th Belmont Stakes.
Justify’s trainer, Bob Baffert, wins his second Triple Crown. He won his first in 2015 with American Pharoah. Fifty-two year old jockey, Mike Smith, has become the oldest jockey to ever win a Triple Crown.
Justify started his quest for the Triple Crown by beating the odds and becoming the first colt in 136 years to win the Kentucky Derby after not racing a two year old.
Two weeks later, he raced through another muddy track and won the Preakness Stakes.
Gronkowski came in second and Hofburg finished third.