PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The president has revealed more details about the first lady’s hospitalization last month to treat a kidney condition.

President Trump says that Melania is not in Canada with him for the G7 summit because doctors won’t allow her to fly for a month.

The first lady had been experiencing an issue with her kidney that her office described as benign but requiring medical attention.

A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018

She was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in early May.

According to him, the first lady had a nearly four-hour surgery, but she’s doing great now.

Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018

After she returned from the hospital, Trump to Twitter to express his gratitude.

“Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes,” wrote President Trump.