WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Sussex County in Delaware and Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties in NJ until 6:30pm Saturday | Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV, Melania Trump

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The president has revealed more details about the first lady’s hospitalization last month to treat a kidney condition.

First Lady Melania Trump Returns To White House Following Kidney Procedure

President Trump says that Melania is not in Canada with him for the G7 summit because doctors won’t allow her to fly for a month.

The first lady had been experiencing an issue with her kidney that her office described as benign but requiring medical attention.

She was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in early May.

According to him, the first lady had a nearly four-hour surgery, but she’s doing great now.

First Lady Melania Trump Hospitalized After ‘Successful’ Kidney Procedure

After she returned from the hospital, Trump to Twitter to express his gratitude.

“Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes,” wrote President Trump.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch