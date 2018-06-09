Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire at a church in Cape May.
The fire was caused by a downed electrical pole that fell onto the Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church and occurred just before noon on Saturday.
Witnesses shared live video footage of the fire.
Heavy smoke and a visible fire were reported at the scene.
The church was located directly across from the Cape May Fire Department, which allowed for a quick response time.
However, crews had to wait for power to be cut before they were able to work on putting the blaze out.
Crews have gotten the fire under control.
There are no reports of injuries.