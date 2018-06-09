Filed Under:Local TV, sex offender

Dover, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware State Police are searching for two sex offenders who failed to register or re-register their current address.

Dana E. Brown, 56, and Travis R. Singleton, 35 are wanted by the Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R).

According to S.O.A.R, Brown is 5-foot-9 with brown hair and brown eyes. He is a black man with a scar on his right arm and a tattoo on his left arm.

dana e brown sex offender delaware wanted Delaware State Police Search For 2 Wanted Sex Offenders

Credit: Delaware State Police Sex Offender and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R)

Singleton is described as being a white man who is 5-foot-8 inches tall, brown hair, blue eyes, and numerous tattoos on his face, arms, torso, and legs.

Singleton, a repeat offender, is also known to use the alias “Beau Newhaus”.

travis r singleton sex offender wanted delaware Delaware State Police Search For 2 Wanted Sex Offenders

Credit: Delaware State Police Sex Offender and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R)

If anyone knows the location of these men, they are asked to call 302-672-5306.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/

