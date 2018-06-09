PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition and three people are in custody following an early morning shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. at an illegal after-hours club called Wyde Bodi Club House.

Police say that when they arrived, someone slammed the door to the club shut. SWAT was called to breach the club due to the barricade.

Police took two men and one woman into custody as “persons of interest”.

SWAT did not find anyone else in the club.

The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.

Police are investigating the scene.