PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened just after 5:30 Saturday evening on the 4600 block of Samson Street.

Police say someone shot the 22-year-old victim in the back of the head.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

(This is a developing story.)