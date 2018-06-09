Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An historic church in Cape May, New Jersey has been damaged in a fire caused by a driver hitting a pole.

Firefighters responded shortly after 11:30 Saturday morning to the Allen AME Church on Franklin Street.

cape may church 2 Alarm Fire Damages Historic Church In Cape May, New Jersey

credit: cbs3

Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was sparked by a utility pole that fell on the church after a car crashed into the pole.

The fire reached two alarms before it was placed under control.

No word on any injuries resulting from the car crash.

Officials say the church is not in use, but is considered an historic building.

