GALVESTON BAY, Texas (CBS) — Fish causing a problem for a soon-to-be bride and groom in Galveston Bay, Texas, but it has nothing to do with their menu.

Thousands of dead fish washed up on the shore of the beach where they were supposed to say “I do” on Friday.

The smell at Galveston Bay has become unbearable.

Kristi Ling, the bride, dealt with the matter with some light-hearted jokes as she works to find another venue.

“As a bride, you plan for everything that could possibly go wrong, except for this. Millions of dead fish crashing your wedding. The important thing is, we stay positive and focus on getting married and being happy together,” she said with an easy smile.

Wildlife experts say several things like heat, lack of rain or an algae bloom may have created low oxygen in the water.