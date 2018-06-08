Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HISTORIC SMITHVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Located on Route 9, Historic Smithville is about 20 minutes north of Atlantic City. It’s hard to believe what is now more than 60 stores started as a simple stage coach stop.

“This place, there was nothing here,” said Fran Coppola. “Nothing, nothing, nothing, except the little tiny room at The Smithville Inn.”

The small building, built in 1787, was sitting vacant when Ethel and Fred Noyes found it in 1949. They bought it and reopened The Smithville Inn restaurant. It was a hit.

Ethel filled the surrounding area with 18th century buildings rescued from towns across South Jersey and restored, and named the Towne of Historic Smithville.

“She was the brains behind it. She had vision,” said Wendie Fitzgerald.

By 1964, Historic Smithville was a National Historic Site, a thriving tourist attraction. Ethel and Fred sold it in 1972.

But by the 1990s, Smithville was in trouble. Shopkeepers left. The Smithville Inn closed in 1994.

“When people heard Smithville Inn was closed, people thought Smithville was closed,” said Fran’s husband, Anthony Coppola Sr.

Fran Coppola thought Historic Smithville could be brought back to life. Her husband agreed.

Fran said, “Where can you go today and find a place you remember when you were a kid? You can’t.”

In 1997, Fran and Tony joined forces with Laura and Charles Bushar to buy the land and buildings.

“It really was a question of, ‘If we build it, would people return?'” Charles said.

That same year, retired firefighter Ed Fitzgerald heard about Smithville from a friend.

“We knew about fixing up buildings. My wife knew about management, and I went back home and told my wife that I found a hobby,” Ed said.

Ed and his wife Wendie bought the section known as the Village Greene, right over the footbridge.

Working together, the three couples slowly restored The Smithville Inn and found new tenants for the shops.

Wendie said, “We’ve added children’s festivals, Irish festivals, Italian festivals.”

“I feel like we all work together,” Laura said.

This team pulled together to bring back memories for thousands of people.

Charles said, “People come back and say, ‘I came with my mother’ or ‘I came with my grandmother. Now I’m bringing my children back.'”

“How can you not love a place that people think that of?” Laura said.