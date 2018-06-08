Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) — The Seaview golf course is hosting the ShopRite LPGA Classic just down the road from Historic Smithville. It’s become a shore tradition.

For nearly two decades, the LPGA Classic has made Seaview Stockton Hotel and Golf Club its home. It’s fit for pros and your average Joes.

“It’s a very different golf course and the beauty of it being here at Seaview is that we have two golf courses, so if you get sick of one you can go right to the other, so you can hop back and forth, but it never gets old,” said Alex McGann, Seaview’s director of golf.

SummerFest: The History Behind Historic Smithville

The Pines Course can do both of those things, plus it has history on its side. Back in 1942, Sam Sneed chipped in from 60 feet out to win the PGA Championship, the first of his seven majors.

“It’s one of the few resorts in the country that have hosted major championships that people can still play. A lot of the times you can’t get out and play these super private clubs that host these major events. To have a spot where we can say, ‘Hey, come out to see the history, be part of the history here at Seaview,’ it’s really, really a cool touch point,” said McGann.

A quick cart ride across the street is where history is currently being made. The Bay Course is the cozy, waterside home of the LPGA Classic.

“They love the food, they love the hospitality here at the hotel, and they just truly enjoy this golf course,” explained McGann. “It’s difficult, it’s a little different than some of the other courses they play in the area. They love the fans, it’s such a great community event out here.”

The pros who come here are discovering what the locals already know that at Seaside, the grass is always greener.

PHOTOS: CBS3 SummerFest Rolls Into Historic Smithville

“Even as a regular golfer, you can score well,” said Ann Klein.

“The staff is superlative here. They treat you like you own the place. They’re very user-friendly. My wife and I have been members here for many years and we will continue that. We just enjoy playing here,” said Tom Klein.

The LPGA Classic continues to grow in popularity as it will have a record-high purse of $1.75 million.