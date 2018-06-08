Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SMITHVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – From funky signs to antique furniture, and collectibles from a bygone era, Country Folk and Antique Row is packed with charm.

“I’m the original picker, yeah,” said Country Folk owner Marshall Cramer. “All the time, I’m always finding something unique.”

Marshall Cramer has been finding diamonds in the rough and selling them for 31 years. That makes his shop one of the longest standing stores in Historic Smithville. And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is another day in paradise. It’s special every day when I come here,” said Cramer.

Whether you want to get you hands dirty or just stroll along the brick walkways for a little window shopping, the 60 shops at The Towne of Historic Smithville and The Village Greene have a little something for everyone… even those with four legs.

Paw Dazzle Pet Bakery and Boutique offers what’s billed as the world’s best cat nip.

“A very popular store. People enjoy coming in here, and we enjoy the animals,” said Paw Dazzle owner Terry Petruzzi

They also offer gourmet treats for dogs that look good enough to get your taste buds watering.

“Grain free, all natural ingredients. Safe for humans too. I’m not gonna lie, I’ve tested a biscuit or two in here,” said Petruzzi.

For a real human treat though, head over to the Smithville Bakery.

“I love the sticky buns, my mom makes me bring her one of them every time I see her,” said owner Craig Montemurro.

But owner Craig Montemurro says the customers’ favorite is usually the cheese crumb bun.

“They sell out every day,” he said.

All the cookies, cakes and pastries are baked fresh. That includes the two-foot-long cinnamon sticks.

“It’s a puff pastry, and it’s rolled with cinnamon sugar, brown sugar, and then it has a honey glaze on it,” said Montemurro.

After nearly a quarter of a century, Smithville bakery knows what keeps the crowd coming back for more.