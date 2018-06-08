Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HISTORIC SMITHVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — From Christmas ornaments to trendy clothing to nostalgic candy, there are dozens of shops around this charming shopping village in Historic Smithville.

One of those shops, Country Folk and Antique Row, is packed with charm.

“I’m the original picker. All the time I’m finding something unique,” said Marshall Cramer, the owner of Country Folk.

Cramer has been finding diamonds in the rough and selling them here for 31 years.

That makes his shop one of the longest standing stores in Historic Smithville and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is another day in paradise. It’s special every day when I come here,” said Cramer.

Whether you want to get your hands with Cramer, or just stroll along the brick walkways for a little window shopping, the 60 shops at The Towne of Historic Smithville and the Village Greene have a little something for everyone, even those with four legs.

“People enjoy coming in here and we enjoy the animals,” said Terry Petruzzi of Paw Dazzle Pet Bakery and Boutique.

The store offers what’s billed as the world’s best cat nip, and gourmet treats for dogs that admittedly look good enough to get your taste buds watering.

“Grain-free, all-natural ingredients, safe for humans, too,” said Petruzzi. “I’m not gonna lie, I’ve tested a biscuit or two in here.”

For a real human treat, though, head over to the Smithville Bakery.

“I love the sticky buns. My mom makes me bring her one every time I see her,” said Craig Montemurro, the bakery’s owner.

Montemurro says the customers’ favorite is usually the cheese crumb bun as they sell out every day. All the cookies, cakes and pastries here are baked fresh, and that includes the 2-foot-long cinnamon sticks.

“It’s a puff pastry, and it’s rolled with cinnamon sugar, brown sugar, and then it has a honey glaze on it,” said Montemurro.

After nearly a quarter-of-a-century, Smithville Bakery knows what keeps the crowd coming back for more.