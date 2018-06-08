Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study suggests that people who do not consume alcohol tend to take more sick days than those who drink.

The study found that non-drinkers are more frequently absent from work due to being sick more.

In addition, those who don’t drink tend to be at a greater risk of missing work because of respiratory and digestive diseases, mental disorders, as well as muscle and skeletal disorders.

The journal Addiction published the findings, which were a result of analyzing the drinking habits of 47,000 people in Europe.