PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia student who grew up in homeless shelters is proving you can overcome a challenging childhood.

Richard Jenkins graduated as Valedictorian from Girard College on Thursday.

This fall he is going to Harvard University on a full scholarship.

Despite his situation, Jenkins excelled academically.

He delivered an inspiring message to classmates.

Jenkins plans to study computer science.