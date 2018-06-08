Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia student who grew up in homeless shelters is proving you can overcome a challenging childhood.

Richard Jenkins graduated as Valedictorian from Girard College on Thursday.

Thousands Of Dead Fish Wash Ashore, Ruin Couple’s Wedding Day 

4007d291717f4979952d544748b2d4f0 Philly Student Who Grew Up Homeless, Going To Harvard On Full Scholarship Graduates High School

This fall he is going to Harvard University on a full scholarship.

Despite his situation, Jenkins excelled academically.

New Jersey Town Paints Rainbow Crosswalk To Celebrate Pride 

He delivered an inspiring message to classmates.

Jenkins plans to study computer science.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch