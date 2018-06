Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking for a gunman and a motive in the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man in Kensington.

Officers rushed to the 900 block of East Westmoreland Street, just after 1 a.m.

That’s where they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head.

Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police say they are interviewing several eyewitnesses.