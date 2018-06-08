Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was actually a fun day of jury duty for some in Philadelphia on Friday.

The Phillie Phanatic was summoned along with hundreds of prospective jurors at City Hall.

Super Bowl champions Corey Clements and Mack Hollins also stopped by.

It was part of a ceremony to show appreciation for the thousands of Philadelphia citizens who show up for jury duty.