Filed Under:Jury Duty, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Phillie Phanatic

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was actually a fun day of jury duty for some in Philadelphia on Friday.

The Phillie Phanatic was summoned along with hundreds of prospective jurors at City Hall.

Philly Student Who Grew Up Homeless, Going To Harvard On Full Scholarship Graduates High School

Super Bowl champions Corey Clements and Mack Hollins also stopped by.

It was part of a ceremony to show appreciation for the thousands of Philadelphia citizens who show up for jury duty.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch